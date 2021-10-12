CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions vs. Vikings: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 5

By Zack Moran
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Another kick to the heart for the Detroit Lions after the Minnesota Vikings stole the victory right out of the Lions’ grasp with a last-minute field goal to drop the Lions record to 0-5 to start the season.

On top of another loss, the Lions lose yet another player, WR Quintez Cephus, to a potentially season-ending injury, making everyone wonder how the Lions can have this much bad luck. But you can tell the players are fighting to the last second and giving their all, making these losses so tough it brings Dan Campbell to tears.

It will only be a matter of time before the Lions get their first victory, and many of these players will be out to help achieve that win.

Here are this week’s PFF’s best and worst players for the Lions in Week 5.

Top Offensive Players

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

1. WR KhaDarel Hodge: 75.2

Hodge has seen limited action this season, and he has made them count, nearly landing on the top list several times. However, this week he saw his snaps balloon due to some unfortunate circumstances seeing 44 snaps. Even though he only caught one pass this week, he commanded five targets and didn’t drop a single pass. The Lions will be probably be leaning more on Hodge with the Lions receiver corps decimated by injuries.

2. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 75.0

St. Brown has put together stellar back-to-back games, becoming a reliable top target for Goff. Last week, he caught six passes on eight targets for 70 yards, while this week, he caught seven passes on another eight targets for 65 yards. He is still looking for his first touchdown, but what is impressive is five of his catches went for first downs. It took a few weeks to get his feet under him, but he looks to be hitting his stride at the right time.

3. WR Quintez Cephus: 74.1

After last week, Cephus seemed to be destined to land in the WR1 role, but unfortunately, he suffered a broken collarbone and is possibly out for the season, another blow for the young Lions roster. In the short time he was available, he caught all three of his targets for 38 yards, with two of the catches going for first downs. It will be hard to replace Cephus with the Lions’ receivers, especially as a deep threat and hope for Cephus’ speedy recovery.

4. RB Jamaal Williams: 70.1

Williams has been one of the most consistent performers through the season’s early stages and put together yet another strong running performance. He plowed through the line for 57 yards on 13 carries, good for 4.4 yards per carry. He knows he probably could’ve had more after he nearly broke one to the house but was tripped up at the end. Also, according to PFF, Williams is currently the 7th top running back in the league showing just how valuable Williams has been to the Lions so far.

5. G Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 67.5

Dan Campbell mentioned Vaitai as one of the more improved players from last year in his press conference after the game. Even though he is not having a stellar season and did yield two pressures against the Vikings, he graded out as the Lions’ best pass protector this week. With Taylor Decker’s potential return this week, Vaitai will have a new running mate on the right side with Penei Sewell and should be something to keep our eyes on going forward.

Worst Offensive Players

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

1. WR Trinity Benson: 41.0

We all know the struggles the Lions receiving corps is experiencing, and at this point, it is not getting any better, and unfortunately, Benson has been part of the problem, not the solution. Considering this is his first NFL experience, expectations should be tempered, but surely many were hoping for more considering how valued he was after Brad Holmes traded for him. Unfortunately, he only saw two targets in this contest, dropped one, and didn’t gain a single yard.

2. RT Matt Nelson: 43.4

The Viking edges put a clinic on the Lions tackles this game making them look like revolving doors than players considering how quick and easy they were getting to Goff. Nelson was on the wrong receiving end of it, giving up two sacks and four pressures as he had no answers for Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter. Nelson may be back as a reserve lineman with Decker’s potential return, and considering what has been asked of him, he held up the best he could.

3. G Jonah Jackson: 45.6

Last week, Jackson did very well in pass protection, but this week was a different story, landing as one of the worst pass protectors this week in the NFL. He did spring the gap for D’Andre Swift’s rushing touchdown, but outside of that, his run blocking was subpar at best. So far, it has been a rollercoaster season for Jackson, and he needs to find consistency; hopefully, with the return of his running mate, we can start seeing an improvement.

4. WR Kalif Raymond: 49.6

Raymond was thrust as the Lions top receiver when Tyrell Williams went down and has held up to a point so far through the season. The problem being is Goff does not push it down the field very often, if not at all, and Raymond is paying the price as the Lions deep threat. He was only targeted twice and held without a single yard to show for his day. Williams’ return will be helpful to allow Raymond to work the short field area and allow him to use his speed in space.

5. QB Jared Goff: 50.8

Goff has shown signs that he could potentially run this rebuild ship, but after games like this one, there may be some hesitation to put him at the steering wheel. He only netted 203 passing yards on 21/35 passing this week and continues to take the short field versus the big plays where he seems forced. Also, with him telegraphing where he wants to go with the ball before the snap and not allowing the plays to develop has been frustrating. The turnovers have been a problem giving up two more this week. From its looks, coaches will be dialing back some of the playbook jargon and simplifying it for him, which doesn’t give any warm fuzzies.

Top Defensive Players

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

1. S Tracy Walker: 88.1

Walking into the season, the safety group worried many people, wondering if the Lions did enough to improve the unit. Apparently, the people in the building saw something we didn’t, as Walker has been on a tear lately, giving memories of earlier seasons. He led the team with nine tackles and helped create Alex Anzalone’s interception. Between his decisiveness and strong hitting, he made his presence felt with strong hits throughout the contest. He secretly has landed as one of the top safeties through PFF and should see his role increase through the season.

2. EDGE Trey Flowers: 80.5

The Lions sorely missed Flowers, especially after the loss of Romeo Okwara to provide a steady presence on the edge. However, he stepped up big in his return with two tackles, two pressures, and one sack against Minnesota. He was also instrumental in holding the Vikings rushing attack at bay, coming with three stops in that front. In a day where the front seven needed to help the secondary, they came through in a big way, and Flowers was front and center.

3. LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 79.6

When Collins was released, Reeves-Maybin slotted into the vacant role, and right now is trajectory is skyrocketing. He came up with four tackles and came away with a forced fumble, ripping the ball out of Alexander Mattison’s hands to help the Lions make a late comeback. In coverage, he allowed three catches on four targets but only allowed 25 yards total. To add the cherry on top, he is currently the best-run defending linebacker this week. The linebacker crew has improved tremendously, and Reeves-Maybin deserves some of that credit.

4. DT Levi Onwuzurike: 72.3

Even though Onwuzurike only saw 20 snaps this week, he made sure to leave everything on the field and came away with his best game so far. He recorded four tackles and was a monster in the run game, coming up with two stops. He is coming around slowly than what most people had hoped for, but he is showing high potential, and from the looks of it, will only get better for the rookie.

5. DT Nick Williams: 71.5

In the continuing theme of stellar defensive line play this week, Williams put together quite a game recording four tackles and two stops in the run game. He was also able to draw up some pressure to complement his run defense. Outside of the 48-yard run from Mattison, the defensive line only gave up 2.7 yards per carry, and Williams was a big part in that low number for Minnesota. With rookies along the defensive line, Williams is being looked at as a leader and showed more of it this week.

Worst Defensive Players

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

1. LB Derrick Barnes: 44.2

Barnes had a clean game overall outside of the major whiff that led to a 48-yard run from Mattison. He finished the day with three tackles while missing the one and allowing three catches in as many targets for 18 yards. He has been mostly utilized in a run defense role versus a pass-rushing, but surely with due time, the Lions will open the playbook for him to utilize his athleticism to the fullest.

2. LB Alex Anzalone: 47.0

Honestly, it looked like Anzalone look to have a good game overall. He showed awareness and quickness to be a nuisance in the backfield as well as diving for an interception. Where he struggled was his tackling, where he missed two with no QB pressures. He was only targeted twice, allowing no catches in the meantime. You can easily point to Anzalone and his leader mentality and see the improved play from the linebacking corps.

3. EDGE Julian Okwara: 48.1

Okwara continues to see a limited role on defense, carving out only 20 snaps, mostly in a pass-rushing situation. He did manage to some pressure this week, but mostly a quiet day for him which hurt his grading in the long run. With Charles Harris getting the majority of snaps after Romeo Okwara went down, Julian is still finding his feet and hopefully turn that much-needed corner.

4. CB Amani Oruwariye: 48.7

It was going to be a tough ask for Oruwariye right from the get-go to cover Justin Jefferson, and it proved to be a challenge for him. He was targeted six times throughout the day, allowing five catches for 101 yards, while each of those catches went for first downs, and the only miss was a drop by Jefferson. Oruwariye is falling victim to the top receivers throughout the season, and as the de facto leader of the cornerbacks, he needs to find a way to elevate to give a strong presence on the edges.

5. CB AJ Parker: 51.3

Parker has been a strong beast at nickel, and outside of a few occurrences, he has stepped up quite well, including this game, especially in run defense, recording five stops in the process. Now it is not all sunshine and rainbows; he gave up seven catches and the same amount of targets giving up 60 receiving yards. All things considering, you can ask much more from Parker, and he has risen to be one of the better defenders for the Lions.

