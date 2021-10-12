Tesla’s FSD Safety Score Is Finding Out Who Will Tolerate FSD

Tesla FSD Will Drive Like A Hat Wearer And Safety Score Is Finding Out Who Will Put Up With It. Tesla owners who signed up for the Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta have been squawking in recent weeks about the Tesla Safety Score. Zach Shahan has published at least three articles himself, YouTube is full of videos, Tesla forums are full of comments, and generally everybody is having a bird as they try to game the system to achieve a perfect score. Trolls are getting headlines from the increasingly perplexing Consumer Reports thanks to assertions that people will run red lights rather than risk their Safety Score. (Really, is Consumer Reports owned by GM or the Koch Brothers? What gives?)