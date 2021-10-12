Best Western Celebrates 75 Years, Begins New Era of Leadership at North American Convention
BWH Hotel Group welcomed members to its first in-person convention in two years. Hundreds of members convened at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the 2021 Best Western North American Convention from October 5-7, 2021. This year’s gathering came at a pivotal time for the brand, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary while undergoing a transition in leadership. Longtime Best Western President and CEO David Kong, who has been with the organization since 2001 and has been serving as president since 2004, recently announced his planned retirement. During the convention, BWH Hotel Group’s board of directors announced the appointment of a new president and CEO, Larry Cuculic, who has been serving as senior vice president and general counsel for the company for 12 years and will assume his new position beginning in December 2021.lodgingmagazine.com
