Berkeley Chamber Celebrates Grand Opening of the new Diesel Barbershop – Nexton Square
(Berkeley County, SC) - The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Diesel Barbershop – Nexton Square on October 18, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. Diesel Barbershop, is a modern-day reimagining of the vintage corner barbershop. Located at 504 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville, SC, this barbershop marks Diesel Barbershop's 29th location in the US.crbjbizwire.com
