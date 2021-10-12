CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the 13th year, Call Experts Brings Home Canadian National Award of Excellence

Charleston, SC — Call Experts of Charleston, SC has been honored with the exclusive 2021 Award of Excellence for 13 years. The Award is presented annually by the Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X), the industry’s Trade Association for providers of call center services including telephone answering and message delivery. Call Experts was presented with the award recently at the CAM-X 57th Annual Virtual Convention and Trade Show.

