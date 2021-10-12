Tours highlight Iowa Falls schools' space constraints

A few hundred square feet may not seem like much, but for a classroom of students, it’s the difference between cramped quarters and room to collaborate. That was the message delivered again and again during the Iowa Falls School Board’s tour of the district’s four buildings on Monday. The tours are conducted annually in October, although they were canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s walk-through comes just a couple of months before the board will have to decide whether to take another run at a bond referendum that would fund new school construction.