(undated) -- The Tuesday, October 12th Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available here for you to listen to when you have a few free moments. Cardinal Volleyball tonight! KXRA Radio will have the play-by-play, when the Cardinals host Moorhead at Pohlig Court in the Alexandria Area High School gymnasium. Last week, D-Mac spoke with Captain Tessa McGrane following the Cardinals' victory at Saint Cloud Tech. She is looking forward to having her team face some strong challenges in the next couple of weeks before the start of the Section 8AAA Tournament. Tessa's remarks are included as part of the podcast below.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO