CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee's improvement can't be dismissed after another lopsided win

By Dave Hooker
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee faced little resistance for the second straight week as it dominated South Carolina 45-20 on Saturday. UT’s transformation has been pretty incredible considering Tennessee looked like the “same ol’ Vols” in a 38-14 loss to Florida just 3 games ago. Remember that? It was a salt-in-the-wound type of loss, especially after Gators coach Dan Mullen suggested that he rested some players he didn’t deem necessary to beat Tennessee. Since that game, the Vols have proven that they’re not just a glorified bye week when they come up on the schedule.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Lane Kiffin

Comments / 0

Community Policy