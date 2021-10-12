Tennessee's improvement can't be dismissed after another lopsided win

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee faced little resistance for the second straight week as it dominated South Carolina 45-20 on Saturday. UT’s transformation has been pretty incredible considering Tennessee looked like the “same ol’ Vols” in a 38-14 loss to Florida just 3 games ago. Remember that? It was a salt-in-the-wound type of loss, especially after Gators coach Dan Mullen suggested that he rested some players he didn’t deem necessary to beat Tennessee. Since that game, the Vols have proven that they’re not just a glorified bye week when they come up on the schedule.