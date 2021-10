After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the volleyball team has returned to a North Coast Athletic Conference that is very different from 2019, winning and losing to new teams. The team won 3–1 in its first conference matchup with Kenyon College, marking the first time in six years that the Yeowomen have won their conference opener. It was also the first time since 2015 that the team beat Kenyon.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO