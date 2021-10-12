Tile Ultra will bring UWB tracking to both Android and iOS
Tile is taking on Samsung and Apple with its latest tracking tag — the Tile Ultra. Tile claims that it’s the first tracking tag to offer UWB support on both Android and iOS, which should give it an edge over the competition. In case you weren’t aware, Samsung’s SmartTag+ doesn’t work with iOS devices and you can’t use Apple’s AirTags with an Android phone. This makes them a poor choice for those who use both Android and iOS products. Tile aims to address this with the new Tile Ultra.www.xda-developers.com
