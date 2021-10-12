CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tile Ultra will bring UWB tracking to both Android and iOS

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTile is taking on Samsung and Apple with its latest tracking tag — the Tile Ultra. Tile claims that it’s the first tracking tag to offer UWB support on both Android and iOS, which should give it an edge over the competition. In case you weren’t aware, Samsung’s SmartTag+ doesn’t work with iOS devices and you can’t use Apple’s AirTags with an Android phone. This makes them a poor choice for those who use both Android and iOS products. Tile aims to address this with the new Tile Ultra.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Google Wants To Make Messages Sent Between iOS And Android More Secure

With iMessage, Apple allows iOS and macOS users to send end-to-end encrypted messages to each other. However, this is a different story when text messages are sent from Android to iOS and vice versa because this will just be sent as a regular text. This means that it isn’t quite as secure during the transmission.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will be half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. (Users will be able to use the Apple Music app to control, but...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra#Tile#Android Phone#Uwb#Ios#Ar#Vp Of Engineering#Bestbuy
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Some Android Phones Will Track You No Matter What

A team of researchers has discovered that some Android phones will continue to track you, even after you opt out. It turns out that, even if you tell your Android phone not to track and send your information out, it might be doing it anyway, depending on the OS. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh (UK) and Trinity College Dublin (Ireland) tested six versions of Android OS, finding that most of them never stop collecting data.
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

The Tile Ultra Uses Your Smartphone Camera and AR To Find Lost Items

Tile has announced a new lineup of Bluetooth tracking devices including the first-ever tracking tag that supports Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for both iOS and Android devices. It also leverages an augmented reality interface to make finding it with a smartphone easier. The Tile Ultra uses a combination of UWB and Bluetooth...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
NewsBreak
Costco
TechCrunch

Tile unveils its new product lineup, including its upcoming Apple AirTag rival, Tile Ultra

Tile has been working on the Tile Ultra for some time, as the company’s plans for its new technology were detailed in January. The device will have the same form factor as Tile Pro, but a more premium design treatment and will ship with a stainless steel ring. More importantly, the device will be powered by ultra-wideband technology, which is the same thing Apple AirTag uses for more precise finding capabilities.
RETAIL
CNET

No more FaceTime FOMO: How to use the iPhone app on Android with iOS 15

Non-Apple people have a reason to celebrate: The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are all but over. In a move widely seen as Apple's answer to Zoom video calls, the software giant has made it possible for people who have Android phones and Windows laptops to hop on FaceTime calls -- no iPhone required.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

iCareFone Transfer Review: Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS

As a tech writer, I frequently switch between Android and iPhone. While it is now easy to transfer files and accounts, WhatsApp is one service that fails when switching between Android and iOS. Personally, I’ve been looking for an app that would allow me to transfer Android chats and media to my iPhone. This review takes a look at the iCareFone Transfer app to see if it will do the job.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 14 leaks are coming thick and fast

New leaks suggest that next year’s iPhone 14 might come with up to 2TB storage. The iPhone 13 has only just come onto the market, but it seems rumours and leaks about next year’s iPhone 14 have already started appearing on the internet. The new rumour is that the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Tile Just Revealed Its Ultra-Wideband Apple AirTag Rival | Can It Compete?

Earlier this year, we heard rumours that Tile was preparing a new ultra-wideband version of its item tracking tags that could potentially go head-to-head with Apple’s then-only-rumoured AirTag, and it appears that it’s now getting ready to launch its first UWB tag sometime next year. Dubbed the Tile Ultra, the...
NFL
CNET

Android will get an answer to Apple AirTags. Here's how UWB location tech works

You've heard of wireless standards like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 5G. Now it's time to learn another term: ultra wideband, or UWB. The technology currently lets you pinpoint the location of phones and tracking tags, helping you find a lost keychain, purse, wallet or pet. The tech's potential includes automatically unlocking your car or home as you approach. And now it's the foundation of Tile's new Ultra tracking tag, an Android compatible alternative to Apple's $29 AirTag trackers.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy