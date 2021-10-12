CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

An engineering student made a USB-C iPhone because Apple won’t

By Michael Simon
Macworld
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s basically a foregone conclusion that Apple won’t be making an iPhone with USB-C, so a robotics student has made his own. In a short video posted on YouTube, Ken Pillonel, a master’s degree student in robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, has shown off what looks to be an iPhone X or XS with a USB-C port where the lightning port would be. In the video, Pillonel shows the iPhone charging and transferring data when a MacBook Pro USB-C power adapter is plugged in.

www.macworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: How to Pre-Order the Apple AirPods 3 (Plus the Best Deals on AirPods Pro and More)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. At long last, Apple announced its highly-anticipated AirPods 3 at Monday’s Unleashed event — along with 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros (and speedy new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to go with them), fresh colorways for the HomePod mini speaker, a new voice-only tier for Apple Music and the forthcoming macOS Monterey set to roll out Oct. 25. Priced at $179, the third-generation AirPods have a new look that makes them nearly identical to the AirPods Pro, were it not...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Engineer hacks iPhone to give it the USB-C port of our dreams

Apple’s Lightning port has long been the source of frustration for many users, especially in recent times where the port is found on all its MacBooks and almost all its iPads. For owners of MacBooks and iPads with USB-C ports, it isn’t much fun having to switch between chargers and cables when switching between the Lightning port-based iPhone to one of the other devices. It is this that has driven French engineer Ken Pillonel to make a short video titled ‘World’s First USB-C iPhone’, the first in a series documenting his Lightning to USB-C conversion.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Stop Picking and Choosing Which Electronics To Plug in — Get One of These Wall Outlets with USB Charing Ports, Instead

You don’t have to be bound to your standard two-wall outlets. It’s 2021, we have the technology! With all the tech within your life, your home outlets should fall in line. Wall outlets with USB ports make your wall outlets more efficient by providing dedicated charging ports for your devices that use USB ports leaving outlets available for appliances. There are some wall outlets with USB charging ports that require you to install in your wall and others that are used as “adapters” that plug into your wall outlet but provide you with more powering options. If you plan on using...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Apple Products#Iphone X#Usb C Iphone#The European Commission
windowscentral.com

Windows 11 won't connect to some printers through a USB cable

Some Brother printers run into issues with Windows 11. Affected Brother printers have difficulty connecting to Windows 11 PCs through a USB cable. Another issue prevents Windows 11 PCs from changing the settings of Brother devices. Windows 11 and certain Brother printers don't appear to get along right now. The...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Apple didn’t build USB-C into the iPhone, so this guy did instead

Thw new iPhone 13 is here, and Apple fans are still stuck with the old Lightning port (at least for now). Apple’s stubbornness to switch has led to much digital ink being spilled, but an engineering student has chosen to actually do something about it. With a lot of determination, he replaced the iPhone X’s Lightning connector with a USB-C one — and it apparently works.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

The next Apple iPhone SE won't have a design change, but will use A15 chip

Between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, there's a high chance we would get an updated version of the iPhone SE. Past rumours have been hinting at a design change for the more "budget" version iPhone. However, things might not be going to happen as the latest source claims that the next iPhone SE will maintain the design.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
imore.com

2022 iPhone SE won't feature design change, says report

A new report says the iPhone SE is still set for early 2022. It will reportedly feature the same design as the current model, with Touch ID and a Home Button. It is also expected to get the A15 Bionic chip and 5G. A new report says Apple's iPhone SE...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

The USB-C iPhone becomes a reality thanks to a robotics engineer

On his YouTube channel, EFPL master’s student Ken Pillonel teased an iPhone X with a USB-C port, promising a full video later on how it was done. In an earlier blog post and video, he explained how he reverse-engineered the Lightning connector, then built a prototype PCB connector to prove the concept.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The first USB-C iPhone is here thanks to a mod

Apple hasn’t created a USB-C iPhone despite years of rumors, but that hasn’t stopped a robotics engineering student from creating one. Ken Pillonel has placed a working USB-C port inside an iPhone X, allowing the phone to charge and transfer data over USB-C instead of Lightning. Pillonel has spent months...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

iPhone Gets Modded to Use USB-C Port Instead of Lightning, but Entire Process Was More Complicated Than You Think

We are still waiting on the day that Apple will unveil an iPhone lineup that uses USB-C ports instead of Lightning, but so far, nothing of that sort is likely to happen this early. However, one modder replaced the Lightning port on his iPhone X with a USB-C one, though the process is not as easy as desoldering one part and attaching another.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

This is the world’s first iPhone with USB-C

Most Apple users would tend to agree that it would be more convenient for iPhone devices to have a USB-C connection instead of Lightning. And in a YouTube Short called “World’s First USB-C iPhone“, Ken Pillonel claims to have actually made that dream a reality. Pillonel spent a few months...
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Robotics engineer proves it’s possible to replace Lightning with USB-C on iPhone

Apple refuses to swap the Lightning connector from iPhones for a USB-C port so a robotics engineering student has created his own USB-C iPhone to prove its feasibility. Robotics engineering student Ken Pillonel creates a USB-C iPhone. Pillonel has reverse-engineered Apple’s Lightning connector. This led him to create a logic...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

iPhone 13 ProMotion isn't as innovative as Apple wants you to think

Like many technologies, Apple's debut of 120Hz refresh rates on the latest high-end iPhones got many iPhone users very excited. High refresh rates are one of the best things to ever happen to displays — particularly mobile ones — as they help accentuate just how fast our devices have become. Everything feels smoother and just better, but why did it take so long for Apple to bring this tech to its phones when it debuted 120Hz on iPads four years ago?
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

USB C on iPhone? It’s already a reality. Kind of

Apple is the only major smartphone brand that still hasn’t switched to the USB Type C port yet. Instead, the Cupertino giant uses its proprietary Lighting connector, forcing iPhone users to carry an extra cable. While we don’t know when Apple will ditch the Lightning connector on iPhones, a DIY YouTuber has reverse-engineered his iPhone X to install a USB Type C port on it.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

Engineer modifies an iPhone to use USB-C connector

Apple’s iPhone is the last flagship holdout when it comes to adopting USB-C connectors. While their iPad and MacBooks both have adopted the connection, the iPhone is still using Lightning. Apple would have you believe the reason for this is due to innovation. They’ve argued against using USB-C on the iPhone, telling the European Union that it would stifle innovation.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Forget USB-C: iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first flagship able to last 3 days on a single charge!

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. At first glance, the iPhone 13 could have been called "iPhone 12S", and no one would have argued against that. However, if we start digging deeper, we actually come to realize that this upgrade is quite significant, especially when it comes to two of the most important features of any smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Engineer converts iPhone to USB-C

With Apple under pressure from the EU to abandon its Lightning port to save the planet, an Engineer has converted his iPhone to USB-C before the Tame Apple Press had a chance to claim it was impossible. Ken Pillonel, a robotics engineer on YouTube, replaced an iPhone's Lightning port with...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

All you need is a masters in robotics to create a USB-C iPhone

Despite years of rumours, it’s unlikely Apple will ever ditch the iPhone’s propriety Lightning connector for the more universal USB-C port without being forced by a powerful government body. That said, the tech giant has slowly moved several of its devices over to USB-C, including the iPad mini, iPad Air...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy