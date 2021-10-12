An engineering student made a USB-C iPhone because Apple won’t
It’s basically a foregone conclusion that Apple won’t be making an iPhone with USB-C, so a robotics student has made his own. In a short video posted on YouTube, Ken Pillonel, a master’s degree student in robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, has shown off what looks to be an iPhone X or XS with a USB-C port where the lightning port would be. In the video, Pillonel shows the iPhone charging and transferring data when a MacBook Pro USB-C power adapter is plugged in.www.macworld.com
