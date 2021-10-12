As Bitcoin Neared $58K, Altcoins Painted in Red: Cardano, Ripple and Solana Slump 5% (Market Watch)

Cardano is up by about 8% in the past 24 hours as bulls look primed to challenge the resistance at $2.4. As indicated in the previous analysis, Cardano (ADA) has attempted to break away from the descending channel several times and finally managed to do that today on sustained volume. This puts the price in a range between $2 and $2.4 – levels which also act as support and resistance. A confident push from the bulls can take the price beyond the key resistance and closer to the all-time high at $3.

