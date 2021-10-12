CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Bitcoin Neared $58K, Altcoins Painted in Red: Cardano, Ripple and Solana Slump 5% (Market Watch)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost altcoins are covered in red with notable losses. Bitcoin, on the other hand, came inches away from $58,000. Bitcoin touched yet another multi-month high at nearly $58,000 before retracing slightly. However, most alternative coins continue to lose value against BTC and the dollar, with massive declines from Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, Terra, Uniswap, Avalanche, and more.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

