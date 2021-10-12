As Bitcoin Neared $58K, Altcoins Painted in Red: Cardano, Ripple and Solana Slump 5% (Market Watch)
Most altcoins are covered in red with notable losses. Bitcoin, on the other hand, came inches away from $58,000. Bitcoin touched yet another multi-month high at nearly $58,000 before retracing slightly. However, most alternative coins continue to lose value against BTC and the dollar, with massive declines from Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, Terra, Uniswap, Avalanche, and more.cryptopotato.com
