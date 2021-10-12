Utility upgrade

Notice: City of Germantown Utility Billing Upgrade. Please be advised that starting Friday morning October 15, 2021 our utility billing systems will be offline for 1 week for an upgrade. We should be up and running no later than Monday, October 25, 2021. Our online portal will also be unavailable during this time. Payments can still be made at our window, drop box, drive through and mail. Should you need information please feel free to call our utility office at 937-855-7260. Thank you for your patience!