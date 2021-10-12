CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojamu Launches on Uniswap After Successful IDO Launch

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 11th October 2021]. Ojamu is excited to announce the listing of its native OJA token on the Uniswap platform, after selling out its IDO in minutes in the first ever triple-IDO on the PAID/IGNITION Global, Asia and India platforms. The Uniswap listing marks an essential milestone for the MarTech platform which leverages Ai (Artificial Intelligence), NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and Blockchain technology, enabling Brands to reach their digital marketing goals.

