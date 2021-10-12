CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Beer Lovers! There’s Now a Delicious Craft Beer Trail in Western Kentucky

By Chadwick Benefield
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love beer, you're gonna love this news! You're especially going to love it if you're a fan of craft beers. There's now a craft beer trail here in western Kentucky. In fact, it officially launched this morning. It's called the Western KY Brewery Hop and highlights 13 craft breweries between nine different cities, including Owensboro!

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

An Illinois Butcher made a Halloween inspired Candy Corn Brat

It's true, a place in Illinois makes Candy Corn Brats, and now that we all know that these exist the question is...Would you eat one?. There are times when you are scrolling through the internet and you have to do a double-take to make sure what you read was actually real, and not something from The Onion. Well, this just happened to me when I read an article claiming there is a place in Illinois that makes Halloween-inspired bratwursts and that includes a Candy Corn Brat.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You’re Invited to the 27th Annual ‘Boo In Boonville’ Trick or Treating Event in 2021

The 27th Annual "Boo In Boonville" event will return in 2021 on the Square in Boonville, Indiana. That's right! After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual family tradition, "Boo In Boonville", will be happening in 2021. There are still several events and parades in the Evansville area that are being canceled as a result of the pandemic, but "Boo In Boonville" is not one of them.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky 2021Festival of Lights for the Holidays

Patti's is getting ready to kick off the Holidays with their annual Festival of Lights, and you won't want to miss out. Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Owensboro, KY
Government
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Haintin’ Holler Just Might Be The Scariest Place In Kentucky

Many stories of local history and folklore are passed down from generation to generation. Over time, the stories change, sometimes just a little and sometimes quite a bit. My husband says I exaggerate my stories, I prefer to say that I make them better. It's like putting salt, pepper, or other spice into a recipe, you can eat it without these ingredients, but the dish is so much better with the prices added to it.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Homeward Bound: One Adventurous Owensboro Kitten & Her Crazy Journey

Angel here and growing up Homeward Bound was one of my favorite movies ever. To this day I still cry over Shadow and his triumphant entrance. Watching those animals try to make it back to their humans was gut-wrenching and exciting. I was always afraid of losing an animal. I can say that in my 41 years of being a pet owner I have never had a missing pet until last week.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s Why Walmart in Newburgh, Indiana is Being Renovated

Change is never easy. If it was, things would change all the time (hopefully for the better). Sometimes those changes are big, like a change in ideology. Sometimes they're small, like changing a process to make it more efficient. Whatever type of change it is, it also takes time to implement, which often leads to inconveniences for people they may find difficult to handle, because we're human and we're stubborn. Once we have something figured out, we want it to stay that way forever because we know how to handle it when we have to deal with it again. Take, for example, a trip to the store. Once you've been to a particular store time and time again, you learn the layout, making it easier to find what you need each time you go. That is until the store decides to do a little rearranging, which is what customers at Walmart in Newburgh have been dealing with for the past few weeks, and continue to deal with as the store undergoes a renovation.
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Craft Brewery#Craft Beers#Food Drink#Beverages#Beer Lovers#Cvb
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s How to Make a Delicious Kentucky Recipe for Maple Pumpkin Soup

Earlier this year, I emceed the Valentine's Day Cork & Cuisine event at the Owensboro Convention Center. One of the items on the menu that night was a maple soup. I had never had anything quite like it before and, well, I'll be honest. It made my toes curl. It was insanely good and my eyes and my tongue nearly rolled into the back of my head. I even told the crowd that I was going to marry the soup and, quite likely, have its baby. It was Fall comfort food perfection.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky IGA Bakery Employee Taught Herself How to Make the Most Stunning Cakes

Owensboro IGA Bakery employee is getting some major attention for her awesome cake decorating skills. Molly Robinson recently moved to Owensboro from Louisville where she worked for another grocery chain as a cake decorator. We couldn't be more excited that she brought her talents to our community because she is incredibly talented and the most amazing part she's self-taught.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Indiana’s High Score Saloon Moving Soon – But Luckily Not Far

Do you get nervous when you see that a business you know and love is moving? You know - that initial panic where you wonder if they are staying near by or moving - moving!. That was my first thought when I saw that Evansville's own High Score Saloon is planning to move. I was initially sad because I didn't want to see them leave our downtown area. They are a great asset to our local downtown community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Nightmares End Haunted House-Huge Indoor/Outdoor Attraction In Kentucky

Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Warrick Humane Society to Host Miles for Mutts 5K in Newburgh Indiana

For the last 16 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2021!. Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place along Warrick Trails and will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located on Vann Road in Newburgh. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to "end the animal overpopulation crisis in our community, to find homes for homeless and neglected animals and to provide educational programs, fundraisers, and volunteer services for the community."
NEWBURGH, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy