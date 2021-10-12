CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Caleb Williams to Marvin Mims TD Pro Football Focus' 'Game Changer of the Week'

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i78yF_0cOnblFW00

In Oklahoma’s incredible come from behind win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the Sooners got some outstanding plays from several players to get them back into the game and help them pull off the win.

Kennedy Brooks and the running game’s work on the touchdowns that gave Oklahoma its first and last leads of the game come to mind. However, this Caleb Williams’ bomb to Marvin Mims turned the heads of the sporting world.

It was so good that even former Sooners Kyler Murray and Kenneth Murray had fantastic reactions to the play.

In Pro Football Focus’ weekly awards, Anthony Treash highlighted the Williams to Mims connection as the “Game-changing moment of the week.”

Oklahoma pivoted to true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams with Spencer Rattler struggling, and Williams wasted no time showing why he was a part of the exclusive five-star club.

Williams has the arm strength, athleticism in the ground game and the ability to make off-platform throws. He showed all three on his fourth-quarter strike to true sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, who made an incredible catch to give Oklahoma the biggest game-changing moment of the week. -Treash

Treash outlined Oklahoma’s win probability before and after the incredible catch and throw from Caleb Williams to Marvin Mims. Their win probability went from 14.1% before the third and 19 throw to 44.3% after it was ruled a touchdown and 53.6% when they converted the two-point try.

The poise Caleb Williams showed on the play to sit back and patiently wait for something to open up as the Texas Longhorns dropped seven into coverage was impressive. He navigated the pocket smartly and found room to step up and throw the ball. On the run, Williams launched the football 55 yards in the air to allow Marvin Mims to make a play. Not only did he make the play, but that might go down as one of the greatest catches in the history of college football.

While it didn’t win them the game, it was the play that gave the team the hope they could win the game. To overcome a third and 19 and score a touchdown was an incredible feat that completely turned the outlook of that football game.

If the Sooners don’t convert that play, even for just a first down, then they’re punting back to Texas, who could run a ton of time off the clock. Instead, the Sooners tied the game and went on to win on Kennedy Brooks’ two touchdown runs in the final moments of the game.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Turning to Caleb Williams doesn't make sense

Norman, Oklahoma was on pins and needles the entire way last night as Oklahoma faced off against West Virginia. The Sooners would win the game by a score of 16-13. It was not easy and it included a roller coaster of emotions. It’s fairly obvious to point out that the center of their issues was the Sooners’ offensive woes.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Sooners QB Spencer Rattler breaks silence following benching for Caleb Williams vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley benched third-year sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of Saturday’s Red River Showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Rattler completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 111 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception before he was pulled in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams excites with 66-yard TD run before replacing Spencer Rattler vs. Texas

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has a quarterback controversy on his hands. The sixth-ranked Sooners fell into a 28-7 hole to 21st-ranked Texas early in the second quarter on Saturday in the Red River Showdown, and its offense simply couldn't keep up under Heisman Trophy contender Spencer Rattler, who was 6-of-11 for 49 yards and one interception in the first quarter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
FanSided

5 things Oklahoma football fans need to know about Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams took over at quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas Longhorns. Here are five things to know about the young star. Caleb Williams is the future of Oklahoma football. The true freshman came in and replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas in the Red River Showdown, leading the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Marvin Mims' key catches 'a game changer' in Sooners' historic comeback win over Texas

DALLAS – Facing third-and-19, Marvin Mims readied for the snap. The sophomore receiver slowly began his route before exploding downfield. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who had replaced the benched Spencer Rattler, stepped up in the pocket and delivered a desperation heave toward the right pylon. Mims, who said after the game that he made eye contact with Williams on the throw, beat his defender by diving to his left, coming down with the 52-yard touchdown and barely keeping his left foot inbounds to, after the two-point conversion, tie the score 41-41 midway through the fourth quarter.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#American Football#Sooners#Pff Anthony#Pro Football Focus#Longhorns
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Caleb Williams, Sooners complete crazy comeback to beat Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams etched his name in Red River Rivalry lore in Saturday's showdown against Texas. He led a spirited second-half surge to down the Longhorns, 55-48, after engineering one of the biggest comebacks in program history. Kennedy Brooks' 33-yard touchdown run on a counter with two seconds to play sent the Cotton Bowl crowd into pandemonium and capped Oklahoma's victory.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week

Oklahoma trailed Texas, 38-20, at halftime of Saturday’s Red River Showdown. You wouldn’t have known it looking at Caleb Williams. The true freshman quarterback ran through the Cotton Bowl tunnel full speed, leaping around with his arms in the air attempting to hype up his team and the Sooner crowd.
OKLAHOMA STATE
chatsports.com

College Football, Meet Caleb Williams: 'He Saves the Day'

Before each football practice in which he coaches, Danny Schaechter removes his gold wedding band and loops it onto a chain draped around his neck. Years ago, he learned a hard lesson when a football smashed into his open hands with such velocity that it cracked the ring, subsequently punctured the skin and sent blood dripping down his palm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Postgame Podcast: Caleb Williams, Brooks & Mims spark comeback win! | Riley & QBs | 5-star October?

ITUNES: Post-game- Caleb Williams sparks Sooners in 21-point comeback win over Texas in a RRS CLASSIC| Greatest game in rivalry history?| Kennedy Brooks outshines Bijan Robinson|Williams or Rattler? Rhetorical question? | CW to Marvin Mims the new Baker/Dede/Hollywood, Kyler/CeeDee, or Jalen/CeeDee connection? |Speed 'D'| 5-star October?| MORE!. GooglePlay: Post-game- Caleb...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley will solve Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler QB situation, Paul Finebaum says

Oklahoma football has a quarterback situation on its hand after freshman Caleb Williams came off the bench behind Spencer Rattler and impressed Sooners coach Lincoln Riley during Saturday's comeback victory over Texas. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum credits Riley with having the guts to yank his starter, but does not believe the depth chart has necessarily changed moving forward.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Caleb Williams takes majority of snaps with first team, Spencer Rattler still committed to Sooners, father says

As Oklahoma’s quarterback battle continues to develop, freshman Caleb Williams was seen scrimmaging with the Sooners’ first-team offense by The Daily at practice Tuesday, while redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler was working with the second team. The Daily watched the offensive practice regimen from a public building near the OU football...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy