Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 9 days ago

It’s Time For The World’s First Engineering-Based Medical School. Carle Illinois College of Medicine represents a new concept in the field of health care education. We are educating physician innovators to deliver high-quality, compassionate health care through transformative solutions developed at the intersection of engineering, science, and medicine. Innovation is...

capitolfax.com

hoiabc.com

Illinois Old State Capitol reopens for tours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – History lovers, rejoice! The Illinois Old State Capitol is open once again for visitors to explore. The building closed for a $1.6 million restoration project last spring. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reopened the doors to the public on October 7. While crews spent time on...
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

COVID-19 whistleblowing: New fact sheet from OSHA

Washington — A new fact sheet from OSHA details protections for employees who report workplace health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, and includes other relevant information for whistleblowers. Section 11(c) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 contains anti-retaliation provisions for all employers except most federal, state...
State
Illinois State
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried on TS Elsa Secretarial Disaster Designation for Three Florida Counties

(Tallahassee, FL/October 20, 2021) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has informed Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that it has granted a Secretarial disaster designation in several counties in Georgia and Florida due to losses caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, excessive wind, and excessive rainfall that occurred on July 7, 2021. With this designation, impacted producers in Columbia, Hamilton, and Madison counties are now eligible to apply for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
chatsports.com

Does your college town suck? The University of Illinois

New to the line up this season: we will be examining the various college towns of Wisconsin’s opponents. We’ll be answering all of the important questions – Is it a state capital? What is the population? Does it have a Culver’s?. Facts:. City: Champaign, Ill. Size: 22.98 square miles. Location:...
CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Employment Security Promised Money Back To Unemployment Recipients After Overpayment Waivers, So Where Are The Refunds?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Their refunds from the State of Illinois are approved, but for nearly a year, some unemployment claimants have been waiting on the money they are owed. It is an issue that CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been tracking nonstop. On Wednesday night, she was asking the state – where’s the refund? Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimant Bobbie Taylor received a letter that meant everything to her. It read, “You have met the requirements for waiver of your overpayment recovery.” “There’s so much we’ve gone without,” Taylor said. She was out thousands of dollars, and she thought the letter meant she would see...
capitolfax.com

IDPH will follow new CDC recommendations on school-associated outbreaks

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ (CSTE) guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that Illinois is adopting defines a school outbreak as either (1) multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers, or staff within a core group or (2) at least three cases within a specified core group. A core group means only those individuals who were together during an exposure period. For example, this could be limited to a classroom, a sports team, before/after school care, performing arts, or other groups and likely does not apply to the entire school population.
capitolfax.com

Illinois: Tell Congress To Count All Copays

Many patients in Illinois rely on copay assistance to access and afford their prescription medications, often in instances when no generic option exists. Recognizing the important role copay assistance plays for patients, Illinois took legislative action to prohibit health plans from instituting “copay accumulator” policies that don’t apply copay assistance towards patient out-of-pocket costs.
capitolfax.com

New union agreement means almost 2,000 state workers under vax mandate

* Progress, but a drop in the bucket until AFSCME comes around…. After recently reaching three union agreements requiring vaccines for certain state workers, Governor JB Pritzker announced the fourth such agreement has been reached with multiple Illinois trade unions working in congregate settings. This progress has been reached as negotiations are ongoing with AFSCME representatives.
capitolfax.com

PNA repeal back on the front burner

* The AP’s John O’Connor has a story on a possible repeal of the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion law. A quick excerpt…. The 1995 law, adopted during the only legislative session in the past half-century that Republicans controlled both the House and Senate and the governor’s office, did not take effect until 2013, after years of judicial challenges by the American Civil Liberties Union.
capitolfax.com

Question of the day

Llinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Illinois State Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) were joined by suburban police chiefs from Cook County Monday morning to introduce new legislation that will give law enforcement the ability to override the state’s attorney’s charging decisions, as well as bring transparency and accountability to this process.
capitolfax.com

ISP honors its past with Trooper 262 Project

When Illinois State Police Trooper William Boyd Lindsay was commissioned by the Illinois State Police (ISP) on July 23, 1941, it’s likely he was unaware that history was being made when badge #262 was pinned to his chest. On that day, Lindsay was sworn in as the first African American Trooper in the nation.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cast your vote for Illinois’ favorite K9 Officer

(WTVO) — Some of the Stateline-area’s fluffiest protectors have been entered into a statewide contest. Aftermath Services is searching for Illinois’ favorite K9 Officer. The company specializes in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal. The law enforcement agency which receives the most votes will get a $5,000 grant. Several police departments, including Stephenson, Lee, Carroll, Genoa […]
