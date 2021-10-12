COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Betty Harrington Gaspard, 88, who passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Garrett Marceaux, Noah Marceaux, Grant Frick, Noah Ashley, Ethan Bourque and Mason Frick.