Athlon Sports' 2021-22 Top 100 College Basketball Players

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of Athlon Sports' top 100 college basketball players for the 2021-22 season once again goes heavy on experience. Although big men Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren check in at No. 2 and 8, respectively, they are the only true freshman in the top 18. Gonzaga junior Drew Timme, perhaps the face (and mustache) of the NCAA, leads an exciting group of upperclassmen ready to take their teams far in March Madness.

