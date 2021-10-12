Athlon Sports' 2021-22 Top 100 College Basketball Players

Andrew Nembhard, Mark Few, Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball, Aaron Cook. A year ago at this time, Gonzaga's biggest question mark was point guard play. Mark Few was loaded all over the roster, but freshman Jalen Suggs was going to have a lot on his shoulders from day one, and neither Dominick Harris nor Aaron Cook was a sure thing at PG if Suggs moved off the ball. Of course, the Bulldogs ended up getting a waiver for Florida transfer point guard Andrew Nembhard right before the start of the campaign and they went out and produced arguably the most efficient offense we've ever seen over the course of a season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO