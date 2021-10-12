CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What’s next for national security and artificial intelligence?

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It’s hard to find anything missing in the massive report just delivered to Congress from the National Security Commission on artificial intelligence. AI, it turns out, lies at the center of the emerging great powers competition with China. My next guest, a former Deputy Defense Secretary, was co-chair of that commission. Bob Work spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

federalnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
federalnewsnetwork.com

Navy lays out what will happen to sailors who refuse vaccination

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Navy has laid out detailed processes for sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccines. In the active duty force,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
advisorhub.com

UBS Creates Artificial Intelligence Team in Effort to Digitize

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is creating a new bank-wide team to use more artificial intelligence and data analytics to drive the bank’s digitization. The new team called AI, Data and Analytics, will be lead by the head of the investment bank Rob Karofsky and...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Patents and Artificial Intelligence: An ‘Obvious’ Slippery Slope

Stephen Thaler and Ryan Abbott plan to bring a light beacon, a beverage container, and a machine called Dabus into court, along with a simple question: Does an inventor need to be human?. Depending on how they respond, a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States, Pentagon’s former software chief says

Over the past five years, stories and news of China dominating the artificial intelligence (AI) world had dominated the headlines. In the summer of 2017, China, the world’s second-largest economy, unveiled a plan to become the world’s leader in artificial intelligence, challenging the United States of its dominance of the technology.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#R D#National Security#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Congress
In Homeland Security

Should Humans Limit Advancements of Artificial Intelligence?

Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Director, School of Business and. Dr. William Oliver Hedgepeth, Faculty Member, Transportation and Logistics Management. All artificial intelligence systems have bias because a human being programmed it. In this episode, Dr. Gary Deel talks to APU professor Dr. Oliver Hedgepeth about his 40+ years of experience working with AI systems and smart computers. Learn about the impressive advancements of this technology and the endless benefits for humans as well as the risks and threats of this technology. Also learn about the limitations of intelligence and why aiming for superhuman computer systems may not be in the best of humans.
SCIENCE
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

For once, the Defense Innovation Unit solved its own problems. While DIU usually works on challenges for the military services and defense agencies, a recent project showed them how a secure approach to using commercial cloud services could work outside of the traditional Defense Department methodology. Rick Simon, the program...
MILITARY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Improving the nation’s cybersecurity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Off the Shelf, Cheryl Davis, senior director for Strategic Initiatives at Oracle, provided her insight and analysis of the “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cyber Security.”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
federalnewsnetwork.com

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Secure Identity and Access Management - October 19, 2021. As the federal government steers toward more modern IT architectures, or trust architecture, the power and the “criticality of identity” grows. At the Education Department, Chief Information Security Officer Steven Hernandez said people’s concept of identity will need to evolve.
EDUCATION
AFP

US calls for 'global effort' to combat cybercrime

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. Governments, companies and individuals must focus on cybersecurity "to prevent criminal actors from being able to get into their system, and potentially use them to ransom."
PUBLIC SAFETY
federalnewsnetwork.com

GAO has recommendations to safeguard integrity of federal R&D grants

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When it comes to federally funded research, the grantees can have conflicts of interest that are non-financial. Like employment by another institution, or worse, some tie to a foreign government that may try to influence research outcomes. After looking at policies for agencies representing 90% of federal research and development grants, the Government Accountability Office has a few recommendations. For highlights, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the GAO’s director of science, technology assessment and analytics, Candice Wright.
U.S. POLITICS
healthcareittoday.com

Navina Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding to Continue its Revolution of US Primary Care Using Artificial Intelligence

Navina solves the point-of-care data crisis with a physician-centric platform for superior assessment, diagnosis and care. Navina, the developer of AI-powered clinical platform for primary care, today announced that the company has secured $15 million in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures Israel. Schusterman Family Investments (SFI) and existing investor Grove Ventures also joined the round. This brings the company’s total funding to date to $22 million, raised within 12 months after commercial launch. The additional funding will allow Navina to accelerate investment in its AI technology, and expand within physician groups and the enterprise healthcare market.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
federalnewsnetwork.com

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

When it comes to supply chain risk management, the Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC) is channeling country music superstar Kenny Rogers and his hit song The Gambler:. This advice for card playing applies today just as well to federal technology and managing their supply chain risks. The more agencies learn about the products and services they are buying, the more they will know when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em.
ECONOMY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Congressman worried TSA may lose workers because of vaccine mandate

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is teleworking for the time being. The department said he tested positive for...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy