Everything Coach Nick Saban said about Mississippi State

There is a new missile prototype at work in the secret Alabama football media laboratories where the triggers for major explosives are built. This is top-secret facility where “Coach Saban, what about a a depth chart?” was developed. A stockpile of that one remains, because no one is quite sure where to dump it. There is research into other areas, like the fairly low-energy but usually effective “ask a question after Wednesday’s practice that was asked on the morning SEC teleconference,” harmless enough at some times, not so much if Wednesday’s practice might not have gone so well.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO