Kostas Tsimikas interview | The Greek Scouser making his family's dream come true

I grew up riding! As soon as I could climb in a saddle, I was there. I took lessons wherever I could, but as I spent a lot of time in my youth on the international dance stage, I didn’t get very serious about riding until college when I rode on High Point University’s IHSA team. However, it’s really my mom, I have to thank for introducing me to dressage and freestyles. I’ve been her groom and support ever since she started riding dressage, and at shows, freestyles were always my favorite class to watch. I recall asking my 16-year-old self, “How hard could creating this thing called freestyles be? I love music. I love dressage. I think I’ve got the technology and background to do this.” So, I started playing around with different dressage videos and music in my software suite at home. Six months later, I had my first client.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO