SAN JOSE, Calif. (October 21, 2021)—OnSkyHealth International makes its company debut with the introduction of SkyPad, a virtual care solution that provides continuous contact-free vital sign sensing with an optional emergency alert and calling service. SkyPad uses machine learning (ML), powered by OnSkyHealth’s proprietary and custom sensor technology, to accurately sense and monitor users’ vital signs, sleep quality and body motions. With OnSky Health’s companion Emergency Detection & Alert Service (EDAS), in-home and nursing home patients, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, as well as health care providers and caregivers, will receive prompt SMS messages and calls if a possible medical emergency condition is detected.

HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO