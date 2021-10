Greenport resident Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer died Oct. 9, 2021, at his home. He was 60 years old. Born June 21, 1961, in Huntington, he was the son of Robert and Jean (Barber) Roemer. He spent his summers in East Marion from the 1960s to the late 1980s and lived in Greenport and East Marion since 1997. He earned an associate degree in nursing, and was a cadet with the U.S. Air Force in 1979.