Anyone remember in 1981 how bad our offense sucked.

 8 days ago

We could barely score 21 points. Re: Anyone remember in 1981 how bad our offense sucked. The only caveat to the comparison is that they managed to win all the low scoring games. This team is not the 1981 Tigers, but they still have the chance to improve on offense...

State
Oklahoma State
Maybe this is a big part of our offensive woes?

Here's the crucial 3rd down play with about 2 mins left, to seal the win, as BC was out of timeouts. That's DJ getting sacked for a loss at the top of the picture. Check out his 3 receivers. See anybody open? See any separation at all? Anywhere? Me neither.
#Tigerpulse#Geeville Tiger
That makes our NCST loss really suck.

We would be pretty much a lock for playoff if we had won our. That doesn’t deserve to be there. We’ve seen what it takes to win a title. We don’t have the team this year to do it. T3Tiger®. All-TigerNet [12527]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 16859. Joined: 2/9/99. Re: Not...
If anyone is curious how Texas landed Brenen Thompson.,,

“Brenen (at first) had some concerns about Austin,” Bonnie said. “Put a kid from a 3,000 person town in Austin where they have how many people, Brenen didn’t know if he’d be able to fish and hunt and do all those things. Texas brought in Jordan Shipley to the game at halftime and he talked to Brenen and answered questions Brenen had. He grew up in a small town of Burnet and came to Austin and he just assured Brenen in 15 minutes you can be in the country. Jordan does a lot of land real estate and hunting land real estate and he able to tell Brenen where he could go hunting. That was one thing we liked about Texas, they didn’t just tell us the answers, they went and found someone who could verify and give Brenen the answer.
Has our offense become stale

Considering the same plays are being run as the past few years I'm going with option 1. It's been stale for a couple of years, but we had the talent to overshadow the staleness.
How good is Pitt offense?

New Hampshire - 77 Let's just throw those two out. TN - 41. (Ranked 37th in scoring D, 21.5 ppg. Very respectable.) W Michigan - Lost 44-41 (71st in scoring D) GT - 52 (72nd in scoring D.) No doubt Pitt has the best offense Clemson has seen so far,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
I blame Amari Rogers for our offensive woes!

Amari was selfish to take the cash and follow his dreams and play in the NFL. He could have stayed and used his COVID year!. All kidding aside, DJ was a different QB with Amari. This offense is really missing that true slot WR. Not the only issue, but it would really help to slide Ross back to the 9 man.
Our opponents know how

To make DJ uncomfortable in the pocket and will continue to do that until some adjustments are made with the offensive attack. I would like to know coach Swinneys thoughts on that. I don’t see how the offense is going to improve until some serious changes are made in our approach to the running and passing game. What we are doing isn’t working and we continue to have the same game plan for each opponent. Am I wrong about this?
CLEMSON, SC
