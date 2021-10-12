Anyone remember in 1981 how bad our offense sucked.

“Brenen (at first) had some concerns about Austin,” Bonnie said. “Put a kid from a 3,000 person town in Austin where they have how many people, Brenen didn’t know if he’d be able to fish and hunt and do all those things. Texas brought in Jordan Shipley to the game at halftime and he talked to Brenen and answered questions Brenen had. He grew up in a small town of Burnet and came to Austin and he just assured Brenen in 15 minutes you can be in the country. Jordan does a lot of land real estate and hunting land real estate and he able to tell Brenen where he could go hunting. That was one thing we liked about Texas, they didn’t just tell us the answers, they went and found someone who could verify and give Brenen the answer.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO