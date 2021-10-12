CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF takes data integrity ‘incredibly seriously’ – chief economist Gopinath

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund takes data integrity “incredibly seriously” and has a robust system in place to ensure the credibility of its data and forecasts, but is always looking for ways to improve, chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday. Gopinath noted that the IMF board on...

AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

