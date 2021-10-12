CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Recap: Kinsey Rose Makes History Kicking Off Battle Rounds

By Samantha Agate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice Battle Rounds started off full of drama, steals, and saves this week. For the first time ever, one artist received four button pushes during this stage of the competition. Plus, we finally have an answer to what happened between Ariana Grande and Chavon Rodgers that led to a flurry...

Cosmopolitan

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

Among the 17 celebrities competing on season 6 “The Masked Singer” season 6, the Bull has one of the best voices. He has been tipped as a frontrunner to win the Golden Mask since he made his debut as part of Group A on the September 22 premiere. Back then, he nailed his cover of Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closed out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the...
Ariana Grande
Kelly Clarkson
Barbara Streisand
Blake Shelton
EW.com

The Voice recap: Blake Shelton has the last steal on the final night of the Battles

There's just one steal left as we set off on the final night of the season 21 Voice Battles and it belongs to one Mr. Blake Shelton. As John Legend points out, Blake lives for the "drama" of the steal and typically drags things out to put the artist "through as much emotional pain as possible," but, like in a fun way. He likens it to "a Bobby Knight approach" of breaking them down to build them back up again — IN A FUN WAY. Let's not forget that Blake is the reigning champ here, so maybe he's onto something. Before we get into how Blake ends up using his steal, we do quickly get a look at his team's final Battle: Berritt Haynes and Kaitlyn Velez duke it out over Coldplay's "Yellow" and coach Blake thinks that Berritt "step[ped] up to the plate" with an "incredible performance: Berritt Haynes takes the last spot on Team Blake. How do Team Ariana, Team Kelly, and Team Legend wind things up? Let's take a look.
talentrecap.com

Famous Singers That You Might Not Know Competed on Talent Shows

It’s no secret that talent shows have the potential to launch huge careers. Some of the biggest stars in the entire world got their start on American Idol like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. The X Factor has also produced huge groups such as One Direction and Little Mix. You’d be surprised to find out how many other popular singers got their start on some of your favorite talent shows.
talentrecap.com

Hilarious Bloopers from ‘The Voice’ Battles Show the Coaches in a New Light

The Voice Battles have come to an end and we finally get to see all of the hilarious bloopers that happened in between. The coaches all showed off their goofy side in this new clip. It’s not fair that they are all incredibly talented and can also leave an entire room full of people cackling with their banter.
WLWT 5

Meet Kinsey Rose: Contestant on 'The Voice,' NKU alum

CINCINNATI — Meet Kinsey Rose. She's in her element these days on NBC's "The Voice," but her success didn't happen overnight. The Louisville native spent time in Cincinnati, finding her voice while studying at Northern Kentucky University more than a decade ago. "I give a lot of thanks to Cincinnati...
Outsider.com

The Voice’ Coach Makes Good on Promise to Steal Blake Shelton Team Member on Monday’s Battle Round

The battle round is probably the most bittersweet moment of “The Voice” competition. Two (usually incredible) singers go up against one another singing a tune picked by their coach. It’s usually a song that’s out of the singers’ comfort zone or pushes them vocally. However, it’s always fun to see what kind of spin the competitor’s can put on the song to make it their own. Despite this, at the very end, their coach can only choose one performer to advance.
EW.com

The Voice recap: Jason Aldean, Camila Cabello, and more stars arrive for the Battle Rounds

The Battles have begun and now is a chance for the coaches to see who on their team can consistently deliver good vocals. The pressure's on for both the coaches to make wise decisions and the artists to show that they're more than one good performance. To assist on both ends of this, the new crop of Team Advisors has arrived! Joining Team Ariana is one of Ariana Grande's friends and mentors, Kristin Chenoweth. Apparently, they first met when Ariana was just 10 years old and was backstage at Wicked where she sang for Kristin. Team Kelly is joined by one of Kelly's duet partners, country singer Jason Aldean. John Legend has recruited Camila Cabello, a singing competition vet herself, to Team Legend. Blake Shelton has invited his pal Dierks Bentley to help him out as Team Blake takes shape. It should be fun — let's Battle.
Tri-City Herald

‘No one is like you.’ Kentucky native Kinsey Rose marvels again on ‘The Voice’

Kinsey Rose once again impressed the coaches during Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” and ultimately got to pick whose team she would remain in for the competition. But the bragging rights from Monday’s battle round went to Girl Named Tom, an Ohio band which performed alongside Rose, a native of Louisville who currently lives in Nashville. They performed Steve Young’s “Seven Bridges Road,” showing off their harmonization from the first note.
Wave 3

Louisville singer, duPont Manual grad makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The battle is on for NBC’s “The Voice” competitors, and a duPont Manual grad will be part of the showdown Monday. From her bedroom to a national stage, Kinsey Kapfhammer said she started performing with her sister on a rusty piano and an at-home karaoke machine. She made her first CD at age 15, and transformed into Kinsey Rose.
