'Into the Wild' bus goes on display during its preservation efforts

Bus 142, made famous by the book and movie “Into The Wild,” is now easy to view in person at the University of Alaska Fairbanks as preservation efforts get underway. The dilapidated bus has been moved to the high bay lab in the Engineering Learning and Innovation Facility at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. There, museum staff, engineers and conservators can continue preparing the bus for display at the Museum of the North. Visitors can watch the whole process from the building’s atrium. It is the first time the public has been provided a glimpse of the bus since it was removed from Stampede Trail last year.