CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

After The Show Wrap Party | 10-12

kiss951.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRL Replay | 10-12 01:09:14 Download 5 hours ago. Enjoy listening to three friends bust some cheaters in the morning…we’ve got you covered. With the MRL Show’s War Of The Roses, we get down and personal with couples who think their significant other is up to something sneaky… Who will be in hot water today? Guess you’ll just have to listen to find out!

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
minnesota93.com

10/12/21 Entertainment News

(New York, NY) — Kourtney Kardashian says there’s no hard feelings after her sister’s Saturday Night Live debut. Kim Kardashian West used a more than four minute monologue to make jokes about herself and her family, but she also worked with Mike Day to impersonate Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. A source tells E! that Kourtney and Travis actually “loved it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kiss951.com

“Love Is Blind” is Casting in Atlanta for Season 2 This November

Oh, baby. If I didn’t already have myself a man I would be driving the distance from Charlotte, North Carolina to do this. If you fancy the show “Love Is Blind” and hoping for a season two, the answer is yes! Though Netflix has not officially confirmed filming of season two, the casting has officially gone up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Seattle

Paula Newsome On Playing Max Roby On ‘CSI: Vegas’: ‘It’s An Amazing Opportunity’

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas returns with their third episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT on CBS and also available to stream with Paramount+. Paula Newsome stars as the new head of the CSI Crime Lab in this new series that takes the franchise back to its Las Vegas roots. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Newsome about the show’s early success and what’s in store for viewers tonight. MW- Paula, good to see you! How are you? PN- I’m good, thank you very much. How are you? MW- I’m doing well over here, excited to talk to you today! Right off the bat what does it mean...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Nevada State
CBS Seattle

‘Adele One Night Only’ Comes To CBS On Sunday, November 14th

(CBS) – CBS will present Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years. The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th from 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs. In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son. Tune in on November 14th starting at 8:30 PM ET. Check your local listings for more information.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

MTV reality show star, 25, stabbed to death

A reality television star has died as a result of a stabbing incident over the weekend in California, according to a news report. TMZ is reporting that Chris Pearson, 25, who was a contestant on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” was stabbed during an altercation around 2 a.m. Sunday and was transported to a hospital, but died around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

The 10 TV shows and movies to watch after Squid Game

Squid Game, the Korean survival drama series from writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, has dominated the Netflix top 10 for weeks. But with only nine episodes in its first season, there’s a newfound demand for shows and movies similar to Squid Game, to help fill the void. Don’t sweat it — we’ve got you covered.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Tune#Syracuse University#Golf#The Show Wrap Party#Mrl#01 09 14#Cbs
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
energy941.com

Megan Thee Stallion Is Partnering With Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Popeyes. The partnership includes:. The hot sauce and merch will be available on October 19th. The hot sauce is called, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce. The sauce is described as sweet, yet bold…just like Megan. It’s made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.
BUSINESS
Us Weekly

Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon Suggest Dale Moss Was More ‘Invested in’ Business Than Clare Crawley Relationship

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have called it quits again, but was their second attempt at love even for the right reasons? Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon aren’t so sure. While discussing the Bachelorette season 16 couple’s split — Crawley, 40, and Moss, 32, called it quits for the second time this year in September — the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast hosts suggested the former football player only got back together with the hairstylist in February to repair his damaged image from their initial split.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy