Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to. To start we hop into some news starting with a discussion on Braelon Allen winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. After that, we touch on the latest news in regards to wideout Devin Chandler entering the transfer portal. Later on, we get into a short red/white scrimmage for Wisconsin Men’s Basketball.

