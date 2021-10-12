CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Event-Based Camera Chips Are Here, What’s Next?

By Samuel K. Moore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Sony starts shipping its first high-resolution event-based camera chips. Ordinary cameras capture complete scenes at regular intervals even though most of the pixels in those frames don't change from one scene to another. The pixels in event-based cameras—a technology inspired by animal vision systems—only react if they detect a change in the amount of light falling on them. Therefore, they consume little power and generate much less data while capturing motion especially well. The two Sony chips—the 0.92 megapixel IMX636 and the smaller 0.33 megapixel IMX637—combine Prophesee's event-based circuits with Sony's 3D-chip stacking technology to produce a chip with the smallest event-based pixels on the market. Prophesee CEO Luca Verre explains what comes next for this neuromorphic technology.

