North Texas Is on the Leading Edge of Prosecuting Healthcare Fraud

Novel uses of the law, healthcare fraud strike forces, and innovative companies are all fighting a growing problem. The red flags at Forest Park Medical Center came early and often. Doctors at the Dallas hospital observed questionable practices, and partners noted vast sums of money being allocated for “marketing.” A 2016 lawsuit became a harbinger of trouble for the now-infamous Dallas operation. Dr. Lisa Umholtz, an early investor in the company, alleged that she was expelled for not sending enough patients to the hospital. Ultimately, Forest Park was revealed as being the core of a $200 million kickback scheme that, by the spring of 2021, sent 14 defendants to jail.