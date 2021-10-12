CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Abbott Attacks Freedom of Private Businesses With Latest Vaccine Mandate Ban

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRS1s_0cOnM8hz00

Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning any entity in the state, including private businesses, from mandating a Covid -19 vaccine for employees or customers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the order said.

Before Abbott issued the order, some Texas-based businesses, including Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Houston Methodist hospital, had already pledged to abide by the federal vaccine requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees that President Biden announced in September. Abbott himself has received the Covid-19 vaccine and has publicly encouraged Texans to get vaccinated, but in the order signed Monday he wrote that “ vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

This executive order is the latest step in the governor’s war against common-sense public health measures. In August, as the state’s hospitals were inundated with Covid patients, Abbott banned any mask or vaccine mandates for government entities that receive state funds. That meant that schools returning for fall couldn’t require students to wear masks. Some districts defied Abbott’s order, and others decided to sue the governor. The state has also brought lawsuits of its own against districts it claims violated Abbott’s ban.

Abbott’s latest order will likely also end up in court, as well, Texas A&M University School of Law public health Professor Srividhya Ragavan told The New York Times . “I may choose not to get treatment for cancer,” she said, “but when it’s a case of an infectious disease, your freedom has the ability to affect someone else.”

Abbott’s most recent anti-vaxx move may be due to the upcoming gubernatorial election, where he is being primaried by challengers from his right. One of the Republicans running against him, former State Sen. Dan Huffines, publicly praised the order but said that Abbott only implemented it because “he knows conservative Republican voters are tired of the vaccine mandates and tired of him being a failed leader.” Abbott also signed into law this spring extreme restrictions on abortion , banning the procedure after six weeks gestation, which is before many even know they are pregnant.

As the Texas Tribune points out, Abbott’s executive order prohibiting Covid vaccine mandates for private businesses opposes the stance he took in August when he claimed through a spokesperson that “private businesses don’t need government running their business.”

HuffingtonPost

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19. Critics pointed out that a once-a-year shot to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted that many people already get the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

Unions Reach Agreements With Pritzker Admin on COVID Vaccine Mandate

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration has reached agreements with a total of four unions regarding compliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees in congregate-living facilities, officials said Monday. According to a news release, the governor's office recently came to an agreement with multiple Illinois trade unions that work...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Mandates#Abortion#Republican#Covid#Southwest Airlines#American Airlines#Texans#The New York Times
yourconroenews.com

Why Gov. Greg Abbott's vaccine mandate ban will likely get ignored, law professor explains

Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private companies in Texas has sparked outrage and questions of jurisdiction, but the measure could be impossible to enforce if deemed legally actionable, according to University of Texas law professor Randall Erben. A former legislative director for the governor,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Rolling Stone

Texas Abortion Ban Standing Would Mean States Could Essentially Override the Constitution, DOJ Warns

The Department of Justice on Monday asked the Supreme Court to suspend the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks, arguing that if the law is allowed to stand it would set a precedent for states to essentially override any other decision made by the court. In the filing, U.S. Acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher wrote that a lower court was “unjustified” when it ruled that the Texas abortion ban should stay in effect while it works its way through the courts. The law should not be upheld, Fletcher argued, because it “enables Texas’s ongoing nullification of this Court’s precedents...
CONGRESS & COURTS
stardem.com

GOP attorney general tells employers to ignore Biden’s vaccine mandate push

WASHINGTON — The attorney general of Oklahoma is telling employers to ignore President Joe Biden’s pushes to require workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Biden administration is developing rules to require employers of 100 employees or more to get COVID vaccines. U.S. government agencies are finalizing the rule as Biden and other government officials press more employers to require their workers get coronavirus vaccines or potentially lose their jobs.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AOL Corp

Challenges mount to president's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — First there were culture wars over lockdowns, then over face masks, then over face masks in schools. And even as the pandemic appears to be receding, a culture war over vaccine mandates is showing signs of only growing more intense, with Republican governors and legislators launching challenges to rules that, many public health experts say, could help ensure there is not another coronavirus surge in the future.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newsradioklbj.com

Movement Begins on Legislation to Ban Vaccine Mandates

A recent executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott imposed a prohibition on vaccine mandates for all entities, public or private. Abbott also said at the time he issued the order that he wanted legislation to be crafted and added to the special session that would codify into law those prohibitions, and on Wednesday the Texas House Committee on State Affairs officially got the ball rolling on a debate over House Bill 155. The legislation establishes that “no entity in the State of Texas can compel the receipt of a COVID-19 immunization to a person who objects to the vaccination on the basis of their conscience, whether it be for personal, medical, or religious reasons.”
AUSTIN, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Chaos In Texas As Employees Fired For Refusing To Get Vaxxed Demand Their Jobs Back

Things are getting very confusing in Texas. Shortly after governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the vaccine mandates by any employer, which in turn was followed by several prominent Texas corporations – such as IBM, American Air, Southwest – saying they would snub the EO and back Biden on shots, we’ve reach a point where some employers side with the governor, others side with the president, meanwhile employees have no idea what they have to do (or not do), while yet another group of (former) employees that was fired for refusing to comply with the mandates is now trying to get their jobs back.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge denies request to halt vaccine mandate for Washington state employees

A federal judge has denied a request to halt Washington’s vaccine mandate for state workers ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 105 state and city employees, including workers from the Seattle Fire Department, the Bellingham Fire Department, the Washington State Department of Transportation, the state Department of Corrections, Washington State Patrol, and more.
WASHINGTON STATE
Athens Daily Review

Rep. Harrison files bill to ban all COVID vaccine mandates

Rep. Brian Harrison, sworn in Tuesday on the State House Floor as Representative for House District 10, announced the filing today of HB 168, the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which bans forced COVID vaccines, making it illegal to administer a vaccine without receiving informed consent, and empowering a person to take legal action if coerced.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Newsom asks the courts to halt a COVID vaccine mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously said that Democratic politicians should "lean into" COVID-19 policies such as vaccine mandates and issued the nation's first such mandate for schoolchildren, is trying to get the federal courts to halt a vaccine mandate for prison guards. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
