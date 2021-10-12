Major Turkish Crypto Exchange Coinzo Shuts Down

Binance is shutting down peer-to-peer trading of the yuan, closing one of the last workarounds for Chinese users after Beijing’s blanket ban on cryptocurrency transactions. The startup will also conduct checks and any users found in mainland China will only be allowed to withdraw funds from the platform. Binance is joining a slew of crypto businesses in making plans to completely leave China after regulators said in September 2021 crypto services and transactions of all kinds are banned. Rival exchange Huobi has said it will remove existing users based in the country by the year-end.

