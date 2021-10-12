CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Turkish Crypto Exchange Coinzo Shuts Down

bitcoin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinzo, one of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is terminating its digital asset trading services. The platform said its website will remain online in the next six months to allow users to withdraw their holdings in cryptocurrency and Turkish fiat money. Another of Turkey’s Crypto Exchanges Closes Amid Ankara’s ‘War’ on...

news.bitcoin.com

