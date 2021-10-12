CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Jacob Blake’s Shooter, Rusten Sheskey Is Acquitted Of All Charges

By ERICA Sandifer
hypefresh.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 23 2020, Rusten Sheskey shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back, paralyzing him for life. Riots and violence rampaged the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Fourteen months later, Sheskey is set free from all accountability of the incident. He will not face charges for the shooting. Hate Crimes: The...

www.hypefresh.co

Comments / 12

shelly brunk
7d ago

How can he be acquitted when he was never charged or tried? I think a 5 year old wrote this mess. Can't even call it an article. The author should graduate from grade school before she tries again.

Reply
7
Mr. Sarcasm
7d ago

The article didn't mention that Jacob grabbed a knife in the car. But the author of this article seems to be riding on emotions and not facts, this my friends is the new journalism, one sided opinionated left.

Reply
6
Sarah Anderson
7d ago

this dude cracked me up! he did a news interview and said lol " I might be paralyzed but I'm going to walk soon!" I don't think he knows what paralyzed means... everything I hear his name I giggle to myself... but he shouldn't of ran that's why he got shot in the back!

Reply
6
Related
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Farmer Pleads Guilty to Murder and Rape of Jogging Nurse

An Arkansas farmer accused of murdering and raping a nurse last year before burying her in a field has pleaded guilty to capital murder and rape. The guilty plea by Quake Lewellyn, 29, waived a jury trial, and a judge sentenced him to life behind bars. Lewellyn confessed to investigators late last year that he had abducted 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland while she was out jogging. The then-married stepfather of three is said to have offered a chilling confession about how he had happened upon Sutherland on a gravel road, struck her with his vehicle, and then taken her body to a rice field where he raped and buried her. Afterwards, according to an evaluation by a state psychologist, he said he went home, had dinner, and “just tried to forget about it.” Lewellyn had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, capital murder, abuse of a corpse and rape late last year, but prosecutors later warned that if he were convicted, he would face the death penalty. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty as part of the plea deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in shooting victims, expert claims in court

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people in Wisconsin during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was justified in opening fire because the victims tried to wrestle his gun away, a self-defense expert testified at a court hearing Tuesday. .”A citizen in that position, given those indicators, would it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder, judge rules

Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson last year, will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Thursday. Letecia Stauch hearing: Blood stains from Gannon Stauch's bedroom among evidence presented. District Judge Gregory Werner ruled there was enough evidence for her to stand trial...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
wtvy.com

Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney claims he has evidence that a man is serving life in prison for a murder he did not commit. Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond has been locked up since the stabbing of his uncle, James McNeil. He is serving a life sentence without possibility of parole.
DOTHAN, AL
NWI.com

Man shot ex-girlfriend 18 times as she sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Friday on charges he shot an ex-girlfriend 18 times in August in Gary's Miller section. Bryan Sims, 27, is accused of shooting the woman in the legs and abdomen after she left some of his belongings in his car late Aug. 26 at an apartment complex off North County Line Road.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Shooting#Hate Crime#Domestic Violence#The U S Legal System
WAFB.com

Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend

BEND, Ore. (CNN) - A man in Oregon now faces second-degree murder charges in the death of a Black man who spoke to his girlfriend outside of a club last month. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. on Sept. 19 after Washington complimented his girlfriend outside of a club in Bend, Oregon.
BEND, OR
blavity.com

25-Year-Old Trans Woman Brianna Ulmer Shot And Killed During String Of Shootings In Chicago

Brianna Ulmer, a 25-year-old transwoman, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head during another instance of gun violence in the city of Chicago, WGN reports. She was one of the four victims fatally shot in a string of shootings last week that occurred over 12 hours. The shootings also left 10 people injured. Upon the officers' arrival, they found Ulmer and transported her to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
lawofficer.com

Wisconsin police release harrowing footage of deadly encounter

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department in Wisconsin released footage of an officer-involved shooting, which left one officer severely injured and the suspect dead, to highlight the violence and dangers police face while apprehending criminals and protecting the community. The video from Aug. 22 showed the unidentified officer suffered...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chicago man charged in Milwaukee boy's death, hearing adjourned

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Chicago man accused of alleged abuse that led to the death of a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee was due in court Wednesday, Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing. The hearing was adjourned for, court documents show, and rescheduled for Nov. 5. Antonio Homan is charged with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy