Tailwinds And Pipeline Products Drive Abbott Shares Higher. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has been one of our favorite dividend-paying stocks for quite some time. The yield isn’t much to brag about at 1.5% but it's an incredibly safe payout and backed up by a 32-year history of dividend increases. In fact, the only hiccup in the dividend payout was way back in In 2013 when the company spun off AbbVie and that in itself was a dividend for shareholders that has paid off handsomely over time. But, back to the point, Abbott’s fiscal Q3 earnings report is impressive and reveals that not only do COVID-19 related tailwinds continue to blow but the pipeline of products is robust and should drive revenue growth into future quarters.

