CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lothian, MD

Argument Leads to Shots Fired Outside Lothian Convenience Store, Police Say

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eupe4_0cOnJUcR00
.

An argument was followed by shots being fired outside of a convenience store in Lothian, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

On October 12, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the Dash In located at 1378 Mount Zion Road for shots fired call. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that there was an argument between two males in the parking lot and one of the subjects discharged a firearm. The firearm was discharged into a pile of mulch. The suspect then ejected a live round and threw it at the victim.


A Glock 26 handgun was located, but no other corroborating evidence was able to be located. There were no injuries reported during this incident.


The suspect was located, taken into custody without further incident and identified as:



Nathaniel Edward Richardson
25-year-old
Bowie, Maryland

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Employees at a Brooklyn Park Liquor Store

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are actively investigating an armed robbery which occured at a Brooklyn Park area liquor store. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Murph’s Liquors located at 6023 Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery that just occurred. An employee advised he was leaving the business with another employee while carrying a deposit bag. A dark color 4-door vehicle stopped on Ritchie Highway in front of the business and a suspect got out displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the deposit bag, got back into the vehicle, and fled onto northbound Ritchie Highway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Arrest Made Following Shooting of Woman Inside Her Home in Odenton

An arrest has been made in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a woman sitting insider her home in Odenton. On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded for several reports of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Road in Odenton. Shortly after the initial calls were received, a 911 caller reported she was struck by a stray bullet while she was sitting in her apartment, also located on Hammond Branch Road.
ODENTON, MD
Report Annapolis

Stray Bullet Entered Home Following Reports of Shots Fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis

An investigation into a report of shots fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis discovered a stray bullet had made its way inside an area home. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 10:58 pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for reports of shots fired. It was discovered that a bullet had entered the second floor window to an apartment and lodged in a wall.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lothian, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Patron Pulls Knife on Another Man at Annapolis Bar, Police Say

An unruly patron pulled a knife on a man at a bar in downtown Annapolis, according to authorities. At approximately 12:47am on October 16, 2021, officers responded to Federal House Bar for the report of a subject with a knife. Officers met with security and the victim who advised that an unknown male pulled a knife on him while on the dance floor after accidental contact was made between the two parties.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Convenience Store#Mount Zion
Report Annapolis

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Police Charge Suspect in Double Murder at Senior Living Community in the Town of Capitol Heights Prince George County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged the suspect who shot and killed two employees at the Gateway Village senior living community in the town of Capitol Heights on Friday. The suspect is 63-year-old Roy Batson of Capitol Heights. Batson lived at the complex. He is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng of Capitol Heights. In addition to working at Gateway Village, Boateng also lived at the facility.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

26-year-old Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio, of the 3100 block of Walford Drive, 21222 has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Dundalk Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Osorio was driving a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle westbound on Holabird Ave approaching Brookview Road. As a 2019 Ram pick-up truck was making a right turn onto Brookview Road, Osorio tried to pass the pick-up truck on the right and collided with the vehicle. Osorio was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries; where he was later pronounced deceased.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County. The first suspect, Douglas Lamont McKnight, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Man, 26, Identified as Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Authorities have identified the 26 year old man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Argument Over Alleged Credit Card Theft Leads to Fight, Destruction of Property at Bar in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a fight that resulted in property destruction at a local bar. On October 9, 2021, at approximately 10:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Dock Street for a reported fight in progress. Several subjects reportedly got into an argument in front of Dock Street Bar and Grill. The argument began over an alleged theft of a credit card, and progressed into a scuffle at which time the window to Dock Street Bar and Grill was broken.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy