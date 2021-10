I have always had a fascination with fairytale castles, and Texas has plenty of them. Whether exploring museums, wedding venues, Galveston estates, Hill Country castles, old land offices, jailhouses, or private homes that are dreams come true, the castles across Texas are regal classics. We don’t have to travel across the pond to Bavaria or Germany to visit them. Here are some of my favorite castles right here in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO