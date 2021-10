Park Township Office has been receiving calls asking about Trick or Treating. If you do decide to participate, the Township recommends Trick-or-Treating to take place on Halloween night, Sunday, October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. If a homeowner chooses not to participate in handing out candy, we suggest that they keep their exterior lights off to signal they will not be handing out treats.