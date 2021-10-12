CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GasBuddy: Gas prices rise over past week

By Submitted by GasBuddy
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a year ago. According to...

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Related
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS LA

Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Highest Since 2012

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.3 cents to $4.464, the highest in nearly a decade.  “The last time that prices were this high, it was in response to a shortage of summer blend gasoline and the governor (Jerry Brown) stepped in to allow early sales of winter blend to alleviate the crisis,” said Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Jeffrey Spring.  “This year, there is not a shortage crisis, and the high prices are due to a combination of higher oil prices, inflationary pressures which add to higher overhead costs for gas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#West Texas Intermediate
CNBC

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.
TRAFFIC
K945

Bad News: Gas Prices Will Continue to Rise in Louisiana

If you're like me, you've found yourself scratching your head at the gas pump recently. Gas prices are up, and they're only going to get higher. Yesterday, I filled up my tank on Airline drive. I saw the total grow and grow and I paused because it was the first time I really noticed that our gas prices are rising. Sure, they've been rising for some time, but I just haven't really noticed or stressed about it. However, after yesterday, I wanted to dive into the forecast for our gas prices. Usually by the time I notice prices are going up, they quickly bounce back and drop back down.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS New York

Some Play Blame Game As Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Years, But There’s No Dispute It’s Impacting Bottom Line For Many Families

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After pandemic lows, we’re now seeing some of the highest gas prices in years. While there’s debate over what’s to blame for it, there’s no disputing fuel prices are impacting the bottom line for a lot of families. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there Monday as one gas station worker was in the process of raising the price. “You’re raising the price right now?” she asked. The price was rising at the gas pump in front of her eyes to the highest level in seven years. “It’s disgusting. It’s hurting everyone,” one person said. “I’ve gone up a dollar and a half over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Kankakee Daily Journal

Gas prices rise sharply throughout Illinois

The roller coaster ride of gas prices in Illinois is on the upswing again after a few weeks of falling or steady prices. Gas prices at the pump in Illinois were averaging $3.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 stations in the state. Gas prices...
ILLINOIS STATE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
audacy.com

Rising crude oil prices send Austin area gas prices upward

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Rising crude oil prices and demand are contributing to a rise in Austin-area gas pump prices, according to AAA Texas' Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Austin-San Marcos metro area is $2.86 this week, up seven cents from last week and $1.02 higher than a year ago.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC 15 News

Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

PHOENIX — If you have plans this weekend, be prepared to pay more at the gas pump. As of Friday, the average cost of gas in Arizona was $3.28 a gallon, compared to the national average of $3.26. Prices have not been that high since October of 2014 and that's...
ARIZONA STATE
The Herald

Gas prices spike in Valley, expected to continue to rise

Rick Wible stopped in Northumberland to fill up his gas tank on Monday afternoon, making sure he topped off before gas prices went up even more. Gas prices are as high as they have been in seven years after jumping nearly a dime last week and were averaging about $3.42 per gallon across the state on Monday. In the Valley, prices range from $3.29 to $3.49.
TRAFFIC
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Gas Prices Take A Sharp Jump Upwards This Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 14.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.12/g higher than a year ago. According to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga gas prices continue rising: is there an end in sight?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Gas prices in Chattanooga, the state of Tennessee, and many other parts of the country continue to go up, putting a strain on residents. The Chattanooga metro avg. is $3.11/gallon according to AAA. That’s on par with the state average, and below the national average. Chattanooga gas...
TENNESSEE STATE
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.387, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 3.1 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 3.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.20 greater than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Petoskey News-Review

Michigan gas prices rise 12 cents

Gasoline prices in Michigan rose 12 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.33 per gallon Monday, Oct. 11, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline —...
MICHIGAN STATE

