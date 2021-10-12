CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AR

Conglomeration, here we come!

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho said we wouldn't get through the heat waves and stingy clouds of summer? It seemed doubtful but "lo and behold" (who, these days, uses that old saying?) right on time the last few days of September and the first couple of days of October brought relief. In buckets full, more than five inches of rain along with shrinking thermometers. Now, how about settling in for a pleasant autumn before all those climate changes planned for winter arrive?

