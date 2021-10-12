RELIGION: Continue in the Word!

Just shy of 1500 years before the Messiah, the Son of God ,came into the world, the children of Israel were following Moses to the Jordan River, and they were about to cross it into their inheritance which God had promised them. However, two and a half of the 12 tribes (Reubenites, Gadites, and one half the tribe of Manasseh) had cows, lots of cows. They saw the land they were passing through was a good place for cattle. So, they went to Moses and said “hey man…this is a good place for cows, why don’t you let us inherit this land instead of the land on the other side of the Jordan.” That’s the Malcolm Harrison, countryfied version of the original Hebrew condensed.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO