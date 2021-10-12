CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

RELIGION: Continue in the Word!

eagleobserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"But you must continue in the things which you have learned and been assured of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." 2 Timothy 3:14-17.

www.eagleobserver.com

Comments / 33

Related
guideposts.org

Words of Encouragement

When I was a young teen, I was hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic for brain surgery. A friend had carved a rather. large wooden cross to accompany me, and I displayed it on my bedside table. Staff and visitors often commented on the cross, inquiring about the faith it must...
RELIGION
Roanoke Daily Herald

Exploring the Whatnots: Heritage and religion

The ceremony that took place at the Roanoke Rapids High School Saturday was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that reminds us of tradition and heritage. Not being from the area, I was surprised by the turnout of the rededication of the Roanoke Rapids High School cornerstone ceremony. What a wonderful moment to relive history with the Grand Lodge of North Carolina Ancient, Free, and Accepted Masons conducting the same ceremony that was held in 1920.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Don't tread on the compassion of religion

Religion matters so much the United States was founded to protect it. The freedom to exercise religion is so sacred our courts reliably rule that it overpowers the authority of government. This explains why the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Mohammad Ali in Clay v. United States (1971) after the boxing champ refused a draft order to serve in Vietnam.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
bcgavel.com

Dr. Kyrah Daniels Presents on Congolese Religion and Mirrors

The art, art history, and film departments hosted a department colloquium, entitled “Flashes of Spirit: Mirror Divination and the Healing Arts in 20th Century Congolese Religion,” over zoom on Monday, September 27. Professor of art history and African & African Diaspora Studies, Kyrah Daniels spearheaded the talk, summarizing a chapter...
RELIGION
wnin.org

A deep dive into religion and science

A series of classes at the St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology are teaching future priests how to deal with issues like vaccine hesitancy and science denying within their parishes. It sounds like a science classroom on any college campus. But Father Thomas Gricoski’s subject today is Cosmology and...
SAINT MEINRAD, IN
Griffin Daily News

Forged by the Word

I did not grow up in a church that did “sword drills.”. Many of my friends have described standing before the church, Bible in hand, just waiting for the leader to call out a verse. They would then race to the correct page and place their finger on the announced verse.
RELIGION
birminghamtimes.com

Word on The Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, what keeps you going through the tough times?. SUNNI GRABER: “I would say that I’m self-motivated because I’m very competitive, so I don’t like to quit or give up. It’s very important to me to know why I’m doing something and once I know why… I tend to stick with it . . . I normally tell people close to me what I’m doing [my goals] so that way if I do have some doubts, they can tell me…’well this is what you wanted’, and push me.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God
Arizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Blade

To the editor: The religion argument on vaccines

Sunday’s story by Ahmed Elbenni “Religious exemption to vaccine mandate creates confusion,” shed some much needed light on the opinions of some major religions toward coronavirus vaccinations. While I am no religious scholar, perhaps the media should also explore the basis of those faiths who are opposed and why?
RELIGION
saratogafalcon.org

Students details fading connection with religion

The following interviews have been lightly edited by The Falcon for clarity and brevity. Juniors Tony Fernandes and Rohit Sriram detail their current relationship with religion, how it has dwindled over time, and their opinions on the fate of religion as humanity progresses. Fernandes grew up with significant Christian influence...
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Be sure your sin will find you out

Just shy of 1500 years before the Messiah, the Son of God ,came into the world, the children of Israel were following Moses to the Jordan River, and they were about to cross it into their inheritance which God had promised them. However, two and a half of the 12 tribes (Reubenites, Gadites, and one half the tribe of Manasseh) had cows, lots of cows. They saw the land they were passing through was a good place for cattle. So, they went to Moses and said “hey man…this is a good place for cows, why don’t you let us inherit this land instead of the land on the other side of the Jordan.” That’s the Malcolm Harrison, countryfied version of the original Hebrew condensed.
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
therapidian.org

Ethics and Religion Talk: Violence and Religious Proselytization

Fred Stella, the Pracharak (Outreach Minister) for the West Michigan Hindu Temple, responds:. In 2005 I embarked on a lecture (and listening) tour of 4 states of India that have a significant Christian majority. Many of these expressions of Christianity were Fundamentalist/Pentecostal. While there is no doubt that some people converted out of an honest religious experience, I learned of many efforts by evangelical organizations that were duplicitous and unethical. Yes, this colonialist mindset of ‘saving’ the poor dark people of India has inspired violence. A significant element of my lectures was focused on meeting this western juggernaut with a Gandhian sense of peaceful ​resistance. This conflict will not be solved by burning churches or attacking missionaries. But I understand the frustration that inspires some of the heinous acts committed as a response.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Religion should boost comfort, not scientific distrust

One of the functions of religion is to provide solace, aid, comfort and guidance to its congregants during times of crises. In regards to the current pandemic, how can one not question religions that disparage, demean, foment distrust and outright claim that the guidelines recommended by the scientific/medical communities are totally baseless and harmful?
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Have you not done this to yourself?

In verses nine through thirteen of Jeremiah 2, God made it clear that He was not happy with those men who had been charged with shepherding the people of Israel because they were mixing idol worship with the worship of the one true God. Obviously, God would not, could not, should not stand for that. Thus, God identified Himself as the One True Living God, the Creator of the universe. He then promised them discipline and chastisement for this shocking act of absolute folly and rebellion in seeking satisfaction and fulfillment in anything other than Him.
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Evangelism: a Christian calling

Evangelism. What comes to your mind when you hear the word evangelism? Maybe, a street preacher, a huge stadium revival, or names like Billy Sunday, D.L. Moody, or the great Billy Graham. The name Mr. Kimball won’t cause memories of great revivals, but Mr. Kimball in 1858 led a shoe...
PALESTINE, TX
Alliance Review

Religion news in brief for Oct. 16

NOON PRAYER – Trinity Episcopal Church will conduct a noonday prayer service on the first Monday of every month in St. Matthew's Chapel, 1200 S. Union Ave. in Alliance. Rev. Jon M. Coventry, deacon-in-charge at Trinity, will conduct the service, which will follow the order of service for noonday prayer in the Book of Common Prayer for the Episcopal Church. The service lasts less than 30 minutes. An order of service is available for participants to use and follow. All denominations and faith traditions are welcome. Masks are required, and social distancing is practiced. The next service is noon Nov. 1. Call Deacon Jon at 330-340-4011 for more information.
ALLIANCE, OH
Bwog

Every Event On Campus: On Politics And Religion

Here at Bwog, we do our best to bring your attention to important guest lecturers and special events on campus. If you notice any events excluded from our calendar or have a correction, let us know in the comments or email events@bwog.com. Check out Bwog’s event’s calendar, which will attempt...
COLLEGES
Guard Online

RELIGION: Healthcare Workers Battle Burnout with Spirituality

Rowan and Cheyenne Cairns, a married couple from Batesville, have witnessed more people die this year than in the past ten years combined. Rowan, an emergency room nurse said, “This has taken a toll on us, as our purpose is to make people better.”. The pressure does not stop at...
BATESVILLE, AR
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Column on climate influenced by religion

The cartoon that appeared on the Oct. 8 opinion page was spot on. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the article immediately below it ("This year's wildfires don't top the one you've never heard of"). Although the writer is correct that many wildfires have been caused by human mismanagement...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy