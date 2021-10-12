CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentry, AR

Gentry council raises water, sewer rates

Cover picture for the articleGENTRY -- After hearing updates, the Gentry City Council passed three ordinances at its Oct. 4 meeting -- raising water and sewer rates and amending the city's zoning. Though the council urged a new rate study be done, taking in an expected increase in water prices to the city from the Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority, the council adopted an ordinance on three readings to raise the city's water and sewer rates on the first bill in 2022 by a scheduled 3 percent.

