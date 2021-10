DECATUR -- After a nine-match road schedule, the Decatur Lady Bulldog varsity and junior high teams returned to the Decatur Middle School gym Thursday afternoon for the final four matches of the 2021 regular season. Up first were the Thaden Lady Barnstormers from Bentonville in a conference matchup. By the end of the three-set match, the Lady Barnstormers took the win over the Lady Bulldogs.