The U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to address gerrymandering has left some states seeking new ways to solve the problem. Virginia’s Redistricting Commission has failed to meet its Oct. 2 deadline to decide on a legislative district map that will determine the composition of the districts for the next 10 years. The Commission, made up of eight Democrats and eight Republicans, was formed less than a year ago in an attempt to create a more reliable method of objective decision making than proposing bills in the state legislature. This map is the Commission’s first, and all eyes are on its members to see if they produce a more effective district layout. However, after an explosive meeting Oct. 8 wherein several Democrat Commission members walked out, the issue will most likely go to the Virginia Supreme Court.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO