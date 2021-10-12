Chiefs WR Byron Pringle offers terse remarks after Week 5 loss to Bills
Players are usually brief in their comments to the media following losses, but after a beatdown like the Kansas City Chiefs received on Sunday night, it’s no wonder receiver Byron Pringle kept his thoughts short and to the point. A former Kansas State standout now in his fourth year with the Chiefs, Pringle had some extreme highs and lows in the loss, seeming genuinely embarrassed of the team’s performance in the post-game press conference.chiefswire.usatoday.com
