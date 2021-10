WESTSIDE -- The Gravette Lions continued to struggle on the gridiron as they hit the road Friday night to face the Eagles in Huntsville, losing by 22 points. Huntsville dominated the first quarter and much of the second, leading the Lions, 28-0. But a two-yard run put Gravette on the scoreboard for its first touchdown of the night. The conversion failed and the Lions trailed the Eagles by 22 points.