Alan Wake Remastered has been rated again for Switch

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake Remastered has been rated for Switch once again – this time by the ESRB. The title previously received a classification in Brazil last month, and Nintendo’s console was among the listed platforms. Some had thought that Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment were holding on to an announcement for the most recent Nintendo Direct, but that didn’t happen in the end as the presentation came and went without any news. There was always the possibility that the rating from Brazil was a mistake. However, the fact that a second classification has now emerged makes that seem less likely.

