Jojo Siwa dressed as Prince Charming for ‘DWTS’ Disney night

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Disney week on Dancing with the Stars starting with Monday’s heros night, where the history-making same-sex duo of Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson danced to the Cinderella song, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” complete with Siwa dressed as Prince Charming. Viewers on Twitter absolutely loved

CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: JoJo Siwa proved ‘girls can do anything guys can do’ as dashing Prince Charming [WATCH]

I’ll be honest, “Dancing with the Stars” took so long to introduce a same-sex couple that I was worried the producers would limit what they’d be able to express on the dance floor, but I’ve already been impressed with JoJo Siwa‘s journey on the show. We saw her and her pro partner Jenna Johnson in fast-paced dances, and then a mature Argentine tango, and on “Disney Heroes Night” she was dashing as “Cinderella’s” Prince Charming, shaking up the show’s usually rigid gender expression. Watch her Viennese waltz above and read what the judges had to say about it below. SEE‘Dancing with...
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
Hello Magazine

Where is DWTS's JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie Prew?

JoJo Siwa's best friend and girlfriend, Kylie Prew, has been her biggest cheerleader since she joined season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, but we are now just a few weeks into the competition and fans are wondering where she is. The 18-year-old has been open about how incredible she...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Performs Argentine Tango on 'DWTS' Britney Night: Watch

It was "Britney Night" Monday (Oct. 4) on Dancing With the Stars, but anyone who watched might have considered it "JoJo Night." JoJo Siwa stepped out with her dance partner Jenna Johnson for an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time,” and it was pure fireworks. The 18-year-old...
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa Launches New Dance Competition Series on Peacock

JoJo Siwa added yet another project to her already full plate. As if she isn’t already busy enough with Dancing With the Stars, she has now announced that she will be creating the next big girl group phenomenon on Peacock. This is absolutely insane considering this 18 year-old also begins her upcoming concert series in January.
extratv

Report: JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Split

It looks like JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have called it quits after less than a year together. A source told Us Weekly, “JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some [‘Dancing with the Stars’] cast are aware about the breakup.”. The insider noted that the breakup took place...
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’) got first perfect 40 of the season on ‘Grease Night’ and left the judges ‘shivering’ [WATCH]

The “Grease” movie musical was released 25 years before JoJo Siwa was even born, but I’ll be damned if she didn’t interpret its music better than any other celebrity who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” on “Grease Night.” Her foxtrot to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” brought a surprising amount of emotion out of the young singer and dancer, who reflected on her close partnership with Jenna Johnson. The pro even said, “This has been the most connected I’ve ever been to a partner,” which is really saying something since Johnson won the Mirror Ball Trophy with...
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Reveals 'Siwas Dance Pop Revolution' Poster & Premiere Date!

JoJo Siwa has announced the premiere date for her upcoming series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution!. The 18-year-old and her mom Jessalynn team up for the new Peacock reality competition series where the create a new pop group called XOMG Pop. In the show, eleven tweens will participate in a series...
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Says Her Iconic Bows Are On a 'Long Vacation'

Have you noticed that JoJo Siwa hasn’t worn a bow in a while??. The 18-year-old has become synonymous with her iconic hair accessory, but lately, she’s been ditching the bows and experimenting with different hairstyles. In a new interview this week, she opened up about leaving the bows out of...
femalefirst.co.uk

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew call it quits

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits less than a year after they started dating. JoJo Siwa has reportedly split from girlfriend Kylie Prew. The 'Dance Moms' alum is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars', and after rumours were rife that the couple had gone their separate ways after Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, it's now been claimed the hearsay was true.
