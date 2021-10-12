Jojo Siwa dressed as Prince Charming for ‘DWTS’ Disney night

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO