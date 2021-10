A deep dive into ECU’s Global Understanding Virtual Exchange Experiences. Most of us have probably considered studying abroad at least once or twice over our college years but have opted out of going because it can be a very long way from home. Studying abroad is an excellent opportunity if you can swing it or handle being far from home. But for those of us who tend to get homesick just being a few hours away, studying abroad isn’t so easy to say yes to. Lucky for you, ECU offers Virtual Exchange Courses.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO